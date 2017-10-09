Aaron Carter Leaves Rehab Early
By Kelly K
|
Oct 9, 2017 @ 8:44 AM

Aaron Carter left rehab after less than two weeks because he has to deal with some legal issues that required his immediate and in-person attention according to his lawyer. TV Show “The Doctors,” who footed the bill for Aaron rehab said, “We are saddened that Aaron did not complete the treatment we provided, as reclaiming his mental and physical health should be his number one priority.  He did show off a 30 pound weight gain on Instagram…

FULL STORY

Related Content

A TON of Stars Are Going To The Mayweather/McGrego...
Criss Angel Says He Really Did Pass Out On Stage
Ex-Bachelor Chris Soules Officially Charged In Fat...
Just When You Thought There Was Hope For Brangelin...
Blue Ivy CRUSHES Her Dance Recital
Aaron Carter Gets Emotional On The Doctors
Comments