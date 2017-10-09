Aaron Carter Leaves Rehab Early

From 115 pounds to 145 In a few weeks. On the left 115 on the right 145 🙏🏻Continuing to focus on myself and my health. Sorry I couldn't wait to show you till 2018 🤷🏼‍♂️#proudofmyself #StressFree I missed you all so much. Needed some time to heal and this is a direct result.

A post shared by Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) on Oct 7, 2017 at 1:17am PDT