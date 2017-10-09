Aaron Carter left rehab after less than two weeks because he has to deal with some legal issues that required his immediate and in-person attention according to his lawyer. TV Show “The Doctors,” who footed the bill for Aaron rehab said, “We are saddened that Aaron did not complete the treatment we provided, as reclaiming his mental and physical health should be his number one priority. He did show off a 30 pound weight gain on Instagram…
Aaron Carter Leaves Rehab Early
By Kelly K
|
Oct 9, 2017 @ 8:44 AM