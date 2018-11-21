Aaron Carter & His Girlfriend Lina Might Be Expecting?!

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints & Strangers" at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. Authorities said Carter and his girlfriend Madison Parker were arrested Saturday, July 15, 2017, on DUI and drug charges in Georgia. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

Aaron Carter, our favorite pop-boy singer from his day, is 30 years old, dating Lina Valentina, and might be expecting a baby soon!?

Don’t get your feathers too ruffled yet, because he did not directly say this, however he dropped some big hints on Twitter!

I’m doing INCREDIBLE my LINA and I are so madly InLove that we can’t keep our hands off each other, EVER!! We have a beautiful home and some VERY exciting news to share soon 🤴🏼👸🏻 have an incredible Thanksgiving and remember be kind rewind ☺️ https://t.co/rvHYiFarSl — MY ALBUM IS OUT NOW!! (@aaroncarter) November 20, 2018

They’re not. I’m in such an amazing place mentally, physically & emotionally. I finally bought my first home 🏠 and I’m going to be proposing soon to my gf and we might just be expecting… 👸🏻🤴🏼 https://t.co/0IKfXtveYW — MY ALBUM IS OUT NOW!! (@aaroncarter) November 20, 2018

Looks like he is living his best life! Aaron, quit keeping us on our toes and tell us what you are expecting!