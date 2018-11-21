Aaron Carter & His Girlfriend Lina Might Be Expecting?!

Aaron Carter, our favorite pop-boy singer from his day, is 30 years old, dating Lina Valentina, and might be expecting a baby soon!?
Don’t get your feathers too ruffled yet, because he did not directly say this, however he dropped some big hints on Twitter!
I’m doing INCREDIBLE my LINA and I are so madly InLove that we can’t keep our hands off each other, EVER!! We have a beautiful home and some VERY exciting news to share soon 🤴🏼👸🏻 have an incredible Thanksgiving and remember be kind rewind ☺️ https://t.co/rvHYiFarSl
— MY ALBUM IS OUT NOW!! (@aaroncarter) November 20, 2018
They’re not. I’m in such an amazing place mentally, physically & emotionally. I finally bought my first home 🏠 and I’m going to be proposing soon to my gf and we might just be expecting… 👸🏻🤴🏼 https://t.co/0IKfXtveYW
— MY ALBUM IS OUT NOW!! (@aaroncarter) November 20, 2018
Looks like he is living his best life! Aaron, quit keeping us on our toes and tell us what you are expecting!