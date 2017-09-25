Aaron Carter Checks Into Rehab
By Kelly K
|
Sep 25, 2017 @ 7:08 AM

Aaron Carter checked into rehab a day after police showed up to his home for a welfare check. His publicist explained in a statement on Friday: “Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness.”

On Friday, he tweeted, “Only I can change my life. No one can do it for me.”  And then a series of tweets that said he’s taking a break from social media until next year.

Before he leaves…he tweeted he’s leaving a gift for us on October 27th, a new version of “I Want Candy” in time for Halloween.

 

 

