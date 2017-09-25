Aaron Carter Checks Into Rehab

Aaron Carter checked into rehab a day after police showed up to his home for a welfare check. His publicist explained in a statement on Friday: “Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness.”

Only I can change my life. No one can do it for me. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 22, 2017

On Friday, he tweeted, “Only I can change my life. No one can do it for me.” And then a series of tweets that said he’s taking a break from social media until next year.

Talk to y'all in 2018. 👌🏼 — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 23, 2017

And FYI. MY FAMILY has nothing to do with this. I've actually had to cut them all off unfortunately and it's gonna stay that way. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 23, 2017

It's time to say goodbye, I think goodbyes are sad and I'd much rather say hello. Hello to a new adventure and a stress free life — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 23, 2017

Before he leaves…he tweeted he’s leaving a gift for us on October 27th, a new version of “I Want Candy” in time for Halloween.

