Aaron Carter Breaks Down Because of Haters

During an interview Aaron Carter talked about trolls on social media, and his brother Nick. He ended up crying when he talked about feeling misunderstood and misinterpreted after coming out as bisexual. Aaron said haters were writing cruel messages about his appearance, saying he looked “Cracked out” and “out of it.”

During his interview he also talked about his brother Nick Carter. He said, “There was this whole thing that happened with the DUI and stuff and my brother had my number and he’s like on Twitter, ‘If you need help,’ like, dude, what are you talking about? You don’t even know me Nick, you don’t even talk to me, we see each other once or twice a year. That’s what it is. I love my brother, I always love my brother.”