A Ton Of Actors Turned Down “Brokeback Mountain”

A ton of A-list actors turned down Brokeback Mountain. How’s THAT for interesting movie trivia?

Director Gus Van Sant just revealed in a new interview with Indie Wire that he had a tough time filling the lead roles. Surprising, since the movie earned 8 Oscar nominations in 2006.

Van Sant said Heath’s role was the hardest to cast. “Looking back on the lack of enthusiasm surrounding the film’s casting process at the time,” “What I could have done, and what I probably should have done, was cast more unknowns, not worried about who were the lead actors.”

FULL STORY HERE