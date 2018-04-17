A Scientology Beef Between The Church’s Two Biggest Stars?

Guys….there is a Scientology beef a brewing with two of it’s most famous members.

A former security guard for the Church of Scientology headquarters in Clearwater, Florida is spilling the beans, saying he had special knowledge of this rift between Tom Cruise and John Travolta. They were duking it out for the official number two position in the church.

Brendan Tighe said: ’Cruise is the only celeb with a direct line to (Church leader David) Miscavige. Travolta and Kirstie (Alley) don’t have that. Travolta doesn’t get anything free, no one is giving him absurd gifts like an airplane hangar, custom-made bikes, or over the top favors.’ The guard said when Cruise was awarded the Freedom Medal of Valor – the highest award in Scientology given to its most dedicated member, Travolta exploded in jealousy. Before Cruise came along, Travolta felt he was the ‘favorite son’ of the church’s leader.

Of course, the Church isn’t happy and claims the guard is just saying bad things because he ‘has a personal axe to grind’.

