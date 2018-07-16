A ‘Rugrats’ Revival is Happening

90’s babies get ready because your favorite kids in diapers are returning!

Nickelodeon will be bringing back Rugrats for a new season of 26 episodes and a live-action feature film that will release in 2020.

The Rugrats series originally premiered in 1991. It has been OVER TEN YEARS since these babies left television.

While the film will be released in November 2020, there isn’t a set premiere date for the new series.

It would have to be soon, though, given that production is already underway!!!