A new show inspired by Michael Jackson’s life is currently in the works and is expected to hit Broadway in 2020.

Of course the music will come from his catalog of hits, starting with the Motown he sang as part of the Jackson 5 and going through his solo career, including iconic albums like Off The Wall, Thriller, and Bad.

Jackson’s estate is involved in the production of the show, which means it’s unclear if the more controversial aspects of his life will be covered.

HIS MOST ICONIC MOMENTS HERE

MORE HERE