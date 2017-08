A fan rushed the stage during Britney Spears’ show in Las Vegas Wednesday night… and was tackled by security.

Several guards jumped on the fan before he was able to get Britney. She was rushed backstage, but later came out to finish the show.

37-year-old Jess Webb was arrested for trespassing and had no weapons. He says he had no intention of attacking her…he just wanted to dance on stage.

