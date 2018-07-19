A Bare-Chested Statue Of Jeff Goldblum Appeared In London

I mean, how else would you celebrate the 25th anniversary of Jurassic Park?

A giant, open-shirt statue of Jeff Goldblum from Jurassic Park has popped up in London and no one knows what to think.

The bare-chested Jeff Goldblum effigy, is a homage to his Jurassic Park character Dr. Ian Malcolm, was constructed by Sky’s subscription television service NowTV, to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of the movie.

25 years ago, Jurassic Park (and one of the best moments in movie history) was born 🦕🦖 A quarter of a century later, we introduce you to #JurassicJeff 😲🤣#JurassicPark pic.twitter.com/8yFZY5AtCU — NOW TV (@NOWTV) July 18, 2018

The service is offering up the movie as part of a subscription package. The 330-pound statue, which measures 25 feet, was apparently 250 hours in the making and will be sticking around until next week. The statue has become a trending topic on social media where Londoners have largely been amused by the stunt.