A Bare-Chested Statue Of Jeff Goldblum Appeared In London
By Ben Davis
|
Jul 19, 2018 @ 4:46 AM

I mean, how else would you celebrate the 25th anniversary of Jurassic Park?

A giant, open-shirt statue of Jeff Goldblum from Jurassic Park has popped up in London and no one knows what to think.

The bare-chested Jeff Goldblum effigy, is a homage to his Jurassic Park character Dr. Ian Malcolm, was constructed by Sky’s subscription television service NowTV, to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of the movie.

The service is offering up the movie as part of a subscription package. The 330-pound statue, which measures 25 feet, was apparently 250 hours in the making and will be sticking around until next week. The statue has become a trending topic on social media where Londoners have largely been amused by the stunt.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Win 5 Days in Ibiza With David Guetta! This Ed Sheeran Documentary Was 10 Years In The Making Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Lilly This Drake Dance Challenge Almost Killed Will Smith The Internet Thinks Beyonce Is Preggers With Her Fourth After Video Of Their Paris Show Woman Falls From Trapeze On ‘America’s Got Talent’
Comments