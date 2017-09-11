9/11 – Never Forget

Sixteen years later, it’s important to remember the facts of what happened on this day in 2001.

On September 11, 2001, 2,996 people were killed and over 6,000 people were injured in several coordinated terrorist attacks on U.S. soil. Hijacked commercial flights were intentionally crashed into the World Trade Center Buildings in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Others died aboard United Flight 93, which crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after passengers attempted to overtake the aircraft from the hijackers. More perished as the World Trader Center buildings collapsed, killing those in and near the buildings as well as first responders.

While almost everyone knows the story of 9/11, as years go by and younger generations grow further removed from the tragedy, it is important to remind others of what exactly happened that day. It’s important to honor the victims and heroes of the day.

