This 90’s Fashion Statement is Making A HUGE Comeback

If you had long hair in the 90’s, there is little doubt that you had at least one of these – but probably at least 100 of them. And one on your wrist at all times.

Scrunchies are making a come back. In fact, they’ve already come back. These days, it’s not a fashion faux pas at all to have your hair held back by a scrunchie. This is just the latest in a long list of 90’s trends that are making a come-back. But, it wouldn’t be America without someone trying to capitalize on the trend.

If you have an extra $100 laying around just begging to be spent, you can pick up a hair cloud. A hair cloud is basically a luxury scrunchie. It does the same thing a regular scrunchie does, but it’s called a hair cloud. So obviously that means it’s worth $100 #eyeroll

Side note; never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I’d be writing the word scrunchie so many times.

What 90's Trend Do You Want To See Come Back? Hypercolor Shirts

Zumba Pants

Overalls With One Button Undone

Flannel Shirts

Tight Rolled Jeans

Cool Water Cologne

Nothing. Leave it all in the past View Results