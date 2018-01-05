This 90’s Fashion Statement is Making A HUGE Comeback

If you had long hair in the 90’s, there is little doubt that you had at least one of these – but probably at least 100 of them. And one on your wrist at all times.
Scrunchies are making a come back. In fact, they’ve already come back. These days, it’s not a fashion faux pas at all to have your hair held back by a scrunchie. This is just the latest in a long list of 90’s trends that are making a come-back. But, it wouldn’t be America without someone trying to capitalize on the trend.
If you have an extra $100 laying around just begging to be spent, you can pick up a hair cloud. A hair cloud is basically a luxury scrunchie. It does the same thing a regular scrunchie does, but it’s called a hair cloud. So obviously that means it’s worth $100 #eyeroll
Side note; never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I’d be writing the word scrunchie so many times.