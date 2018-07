France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris holds the trophy aloft after the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. France won the final 4-2. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

France beat Croatia 4-2 to win the World Cup.

France took the lead on Antoine Griezmann’s free kick and teen sensation Kylian Mbappe scored the fourth goal that put the match away.



It’s France’s second World Cup trophy, and comes 20-years after their first Cup in 1998.