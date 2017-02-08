Celine Dion Witnesses a Proposal…And Her Face Is PRICELESS

when @celinedion is just as shocked as you are at your PROPOSAL !!! 💍😱💗 there are no words to describe this moment! what i thought was just going to be a special night seeing my favorite performer turned out to be a night filled with so much happiness, surprise & celebration with everyone we love & even ended with donuts and ice cream so idk how it could get better! i get to marry the man of my dreams & grow old with my best friend 👴🏼❤️👵🏼 God's timing is so perfect. nothing could be better than this!! #justsaidyes @weddingwire
A guy seized the moment during a meet and greet with Celine Dion last Friday at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. After the first photo the boyfriend got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend to marry him. Celine was just as shocked as the girlfriend when he asked and Celine’s face is priceless in the pic! The girlfriend said yes and posed for another picture with Céline.
They said, “Céline was super sweet and wished us a long and happy marriage like she had with her husband and then invited herself to the wedding!”
