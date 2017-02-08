08/27/2015 - Celine Dion - Celine Dion Headline Residency Show Concert at the Colosseum in Las Vegas - August 27, 2015 - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino - Las Vegas, NV, USA - Keywords: 3/4 Length Shot, Vertical, Microphone, Full Length White Dress with Sequine, Full Length White Gown, Fashion, Long Wavy Brown Hair, Brunette, Vertical, Show, Return, Canadian singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, actress, Nevada, Premiere, Photography, Arts Culture and Entertainment, Celebrities, Celebrity, Person, Woman, Music, Musician Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 - False - Photo Credit: PRN / PRPhotos.com - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Portrait Face Count: 1

Celine Dion Witnesses a Proposal…And Her Face Is PRICELESS

A guy seized the moment during a meet and greet with Celine Dion last Friday at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. After the first photo the boyfriend got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend to marry him. Celine was just as shocked as the girlfriend when he asked and Celine’s face is priceless in the pic! The girlfriend said yes and posed for another picture with Céline.
They said, “Céline was super sweet and wished us a long and happy marriage like she had with her husband and then invited herself to the wedding!”

