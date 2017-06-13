We’re 85% Sure Ben Davis Was The Model For This Suit
By Kelly K
|
Jun 13, 2017 @ 7:05 AM

A company called Beloved Shirts thought it was a brilliant idea to make swimwear for women printed with a hairy male torso.


The $44 ‘Sexy Chest One Piece Swimsuit’ comes with the slogan: ‘Make the pool boy say “WTF!”‘

The costume is available in sizes from XS to XXL and is offered in ‘dark’ and ‘tan’. We’re fairly confident Ben Davis was the model for this suit.

The hairy chest swimsuits are a real thing that can be purchased via the company’s website. And if you want a full hairy body tracksuit, you can bag one of those while you’re there too.

 

