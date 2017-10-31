8 Dead in NYC in Wake of Apparent Terror Attack

8 people are dead and more than a dozen are left injured in the wake of an apparent terror attack in New York City.
At around 4:15 this afternoon, it was reported that an individual in a rental truck drove the wrong way down a bicycle path in Manhattan near the World Trade Center killing 6 people. The truck then hit a school bus and came to a stop. Upon stopping, the driver of the truck exited the vehicle brandishing imitation firearms. He was shot by NYPD, taken into custody and taken to a hospital to treat his wounds.
Witnesses report hearing the suspect yelling “Allahu Akbar”.
This story is developing.