75-Year-Old Woman Flies Through Tornado in Bathtub

This is your Story to Make You Say Daaaaaayum!

75-year-old Charlesetta Williams lived through a tornado, thanks to a bathtub!!

She was watching television with her son on Saturday when the twister approached her home. They raced to the bathroom and hid under a blanket in the tub for shelter.

Then, the tornado picked up the bathtub she was hiding in, spun it in the air, and put her back down in the woods… without injury.

Charlesetta said, “I wasn’t looking. I was under that quilt. I’m a tell you I don’t wanna ride now through another one.”

Crazy!!

