Jordan West is a REAL hero!

Jordan, who is 7 years-old, hosted a “Princess for a Day” party, in which 14 less fortunate girls joined her at Magic Kingdom to ride rides and meet their favorite Disney princesses.

Jordan raised almost $10,000 through garage sales, lemonade stands and a “Pennies for Princesses” fundraising event! Her mom, Olivia, also helped.

She hopes to host more princess parties in the future.

You GO, Jordan!