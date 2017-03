Edith Fuller, who’s 5, has made history as the youngest person ever to qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

She beat out more than 50 competitors Saturday to win the 2017 Scripps Green Country Regional Spelling Bee in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

She won by correctly spelling “jnana,” which is Hindu for knowledge.

There is no minimum age to compete. The 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee will start May 28th and conclude on June 4th.

SOURCE