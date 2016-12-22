5 Things We Can Do Away With In 2017

It’s been a crazy year in 2016. We’re about to put another one in the books. Based on some pretty big trends this years, here is my list of the 5 things we can FOR SURE get rid of in 2017!
1. I think we can all agree the “#MannequinChallenge” is now played out.
The past 48hrs has been one of giving here in Kentuckiana! The grand total of the 2016 Norton Children's Hospital #Radiothon is — $890,000!!!!!!!
2. Blasting everyone with your political views on Facebook! NO ONE CARES!
Seriously….let’s go back to cat memes and stupid videos
You’re ruining Facebook (and friendships) with political rants | New York Post https://t.co/Uga4YDXJdR
— John Schick (@JohnSchick) October 12, 2016
3. The Man Bun. It took a bad turn this year and is not a good look!
justin with a man bun makes me weak #MTVHottest Justin Bieber pic.twitter.com/bjhAEq2UBC
— ️ (@bieberstrings) August 21, 2016
I mean Bieber is wearing it now…. I’d say it’s over.
4. The use of the words “Lit” and “Bae”
He’s lit pic.twitter.com/Rrt7rqqF1Y
— White People Things (@WhitePeepsDo) December 22, 2016
5. Kanye West. I mean seriously. I don’t wish death on him, but we could all do without him or the Kardashian’s for at least a couple years!
Kanye West has canceled the European leg of his Saint Pablo tour https://t.co/NuTufi0n7F pic.twitter.com/6gZ7ynGRaQ
— CNN (@CNN) December 22, 2016
Just go ahead and cancel anything public you had planned in 2017 Kanye….We’re good! Thanks!
What else would you add to the list?
