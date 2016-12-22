5 Things We Can Do Away With In 2017

It’s been a crazy year in 2016. We’re about to put another one in the books. Based on some pretty big trends this years, here is my list of the 5 things we can FOR SURE get rid of in 2017!

1. I think we can all agree the “#MannequinChallenge” is now played out.





2. Blasting everyone with your political views on Facebook! NO ONE CARES!

Seriously….let’s go back to cat memes and stupid videos

You’re ruining Facebook (and friendships) with political rants | New York Post https://t.co/Uga4YDXJdR — John Schick (@JohnSchick) October 12, 2016

3. The Man Bun. It took a bad turn this year and is not a good look!

justin with a man bun makes me weak #MTVHottest Justin Bieber pic.twitter.com/bjhAEq2UBC — ️ (@bieberstrings) August 21, 2016

I mean Bieber is wearing it now…. I’d say it’s over.

4. The use of the words “Lit” and “Bae”

5. Kanye West. I mean seriously. I don’t wish death on him, but we could all do without him or the Kardashian’s for at least a couple years!

Kanye West has canceled the European leg of his Saint Pablo tour https://t.co/NuTufi0n7F pic.twitter.com/6gZ7ynGRaQ — CNN (@CNN) December 22, 2016



Just go ahead and cancel anything public you had planned in 2017 Kanye….We’re good! Thanks!

What else would you add to the list?