Pixabay/PRPhotos/DJXPics

5 Things We Can Do Away With In 2017

It’s been a crazy year in 2016. We’re about to put another one in the books. Based on some pretty big trends this years, here is my list of the 5 things we can FOR SURE get rid of in 2017!

1. I think we can all agree the “#MannequinChallenge” is now played out.

 

2. Blasting everyone with your political views on Facebook! NO ONE CARES!

    Seriously….let’s go back to cat memes and stupid videos

3. The Man Bun. It took a bad turn this year and is not a good look!

I mean Bieber is wearing it now…. I’d say it’s over.

4. The use of the words “Lit” and “Bae” 

5. Kanye West. I mean seriously. I don’t wish death on him, but we could all do without him or the Kardashian’s for at least a couple years!


Just go ahead and cancel anything public you had planned in 2017 Kanye….We’re good! Thanks!

 

What else would you add to the list?

  • Comments

    Comments