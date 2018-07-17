3-Year-Old Wows Baseball Fans with His National Anthem By Ben Davis | Jul 17, 2018 @ 4:49 AM A 3-year-old boy was the real MVP at a recent baseball game with his rendition of the National Anthem. Drake Grillo sang for the Auburn Doubledays, a minor league team in New York. Auburn DoubledaysbaseballNational Anthem SHARE RELATED CONTENT Setting The Bar – Don’t Smuggle Drugs In “Nature’s Pocket” Woman Uses “Mom Voice” To Scare Away Bear LMPD Spoofs “Look At This” And It’s Hysterical Germantown Fast-Pitch Softball Allstars on the Road to the World Series! Conan Is Not Like Oprah Dr. Pimple Popper Has A New Zit Game For Kids