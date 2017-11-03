25 Days of Christmas Lineup Announced!!!!

I WAIT ALL YEAR FOR THIS GUYS!!! The 25 Days of Christmas movie lineup for Freeform has finally been announced!!!!!!
You can see the full lineup HERE!!
But here are the first 5 days!! :
Friday, December 1
- 7:30am/6:30c Eloise at Christmastime
- 11am/10c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- 1pm/12c Jack Frost (1979)
- 2pm/1c The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 3:35pm/2:35c The Year Without a Santa Claus
- 4:35pm/3:35c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- 7:05pm/6:05c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 9:15pm/8:15c Elf
- 11:25pm/10:25c Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 1:30am/12:30c Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
Saturday, December 2
- 7am/6c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- 9am/8c Mickey’s Christmas Carol
- 9:30am/8:30c Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
- 1:05pm/12:05c Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 3:10pm/2:10c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 4:50pm/3:50c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 7pm/6c Elf
- 9:10pm/8:10c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- 11:50pm/10:50c The Polar Express
Sunday, December 3
- 7am/6c Mickey’s Christmas Carol
- 7:30/6:30c Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
- 9am/8c A Dennis the Menace Christmas
- 11:05am/10:05c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- 1:10pm/12:10c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 2:15pm/1:15c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 3:55pm/2:55c The Polar Express
- 6:05pm/5:05c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- 8:45pm/7:45c The Santa Claus
- 10:50pm/9:50c The Santa Claus 3: The Escape Claus
- 12:55am/11:55c Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town
Monday, December 4
- 7:30am/6:30c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- 11am/10c Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
- 12:30pm/11:30c Arthur Christmas
- 2:30pm/1:30c The Santa Claus
- 4:35pm/3:35c The Santa Claus 3: The Escape Claus
- 6:40pm/5:40c Elf
- 8:50pm/7:50c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 12am/11c Four Christmases
Tuesday, December 5
- 7:30am/6:30c The Mistle-Tones
- 12:30pm/11:30c Four Christmases
- 2:30pm/1:30c Angry Angel
- 4:35pm/3:35c Elf
- 6:45pm/5:45c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 8:55pm/7:55c The Polar Express
- 12am/11c Eloise at Christmastime
Byeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee social life, bye.