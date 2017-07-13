25 Acts You Need to See at Forecastle This Weekend (And Tips)

Forecastle is the weekend guys!!!! So many amazing acts coming. Our friends at Wave 3 broke down the top 25 acts you need to check out:

Cage the Elephant: The pride of Bowling Green has grown into a thrilling live act, with singer Matt Shultz jumping into festival crowds all around the world.

LCD Soundsystem: The Brooklyn band’s 2011 retirement didn’t take, which means James Murphy and friends are reunited to dance themselves clean once again.

Weezer: It’s a long way from the pure pop simplicity of “Buddy Holly” to the groove-driven new single “Feels Like Summer,” but Weezer covers all that ground masterfully in its current set.

Quiet Hollers: One of Louisville’s best talents. Catchy music for troubled souls. Many dig them for their moody tunes, especially “Mont Blanc.”

Pell: Recover from Saturday’s late-night shows with Pell. Like the Chance of the South, he brings a smooth flow. But add in a New Orleans vibe to jump start your day. Get to know him.

For the full list click the link below:

And if it’s your first time going to the festival New2Lou runs down all the best tips for the weekend here!! (Pro tip: DON’T FORGET SUNSCREEN)