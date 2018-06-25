2018’s Most Dangerous Summer Toys

Some toys can maim, others can kill and others can just hurt real bad. Here is a short list of the most dangerous toys of 2018.

When you think back on your childhood and the stuff mom and dad let you play with and get away with, it might prompt you to wonder how you still have all of your fingers. Every year, there’s a new list of toys that you probably shouldn’t let your kids play with and here is this year’s list according to a new report from toysafety.org

1. Water Balloon Slingshots: Using these for water balloons isn’t all that dangerous aside from some possible eye injuries. Where they get dangerous is when kids decide to try launching other things with them like rocks, action figures, fire-crackers and small automobiles.

2. Lawn Darts: These are pretty much a no-brainer. How lawn darts ever made it passed the consumer protection board is beyond me. I’d love to know how many ER visits were the result of lawn darts. “Hey…stand still while I lob this large, aerodynamic dart in your general direction!” Who thought these were a good idea?!

3. Slip & Slides: These are meant for kids for a reason. Kids are smaller and thus, their bodies are built to allow them to enjoy the slip & slide. But as for teenagers and adults…these can cause serious injury including paralysis. The reason? You’ve gotten too tall and too heavy since you were 7 years old and those two aspects can cause a negative reaction when paired with a slip & slide.

4. Bounce Houses: Oh, I know this one is a heart-breaker. Every summer time birthday party in the western hemisphere includes a bouncy of some sort. But think back on all of the damage you were subjected to or dealt out when you were bouncing around in one of these as a kid and now imagine your child doing it. Yeah…these are pretty dangerous.

Sorry to ruin your Summer fun. But I tend to think Summer is more fun outside in the sun than it is in the ER. You can see the full list of dangerous toys HERE.