The new face of Gerber is 1-year-old Lucas Warren of Dalton, Georgia. Lucas is the first child with Down Syndrome to ever be selected for the role of “Gerber Baby”.

Gerber chose Lucas out of about 140,000 submissions. They called him a “perfect fit.”

Lucas’ dad says he hopes this “will shed a little bit of light on the special needs community and help more individuals with special needs be accepted and not limited.”

So sweet!! Congrats Lucas!!