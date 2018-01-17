2018 Forecastle Line-Up Announced!

Festival goers seen at Forecastle Music Festival at Waterfront Park on Sunday July 16, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Forecastle will be back on the Waterfront for it’s 16th year and we now have the official line-up!

Jut go ahead and block off the weekend of July 13th – 15th in your calendar. You’re going to be busy all 3 days. Forecastle will be front and center on the Waterfront and the line-up that was just released is going to be amazing!

Chris Stapleton, Modest Mouse and Arcade Fire are this year’s headliners. Supporting acts include: NF, Jimmy Eat World, T-Pain, AJR with a long list of others.

Tickets are on sale now. General Admission starts at $149.50, Yacht Club is $249.50 and VIP is $449.50. Also, if you’ve never done it, this year would be a great year to look into the Bourbon Lodge membership!

We will see you on the Waterfront for Forecastle 2018!