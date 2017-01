Beyoncé is headlining Coachella this year, alongside Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead.

Other names on the lineup are, Bon Iver, the xx, Lorde, Future, Gucci Mane, New Order, BANKS, Tove Lo, Justice and more.

By the way, this will be Lorde’s first official gig in 3 years.

The festival will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California on April 14th-16th and April 21st-23rd.