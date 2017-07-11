20 Pick Up Lines GUARANTEED To Earn You A Side Eye (And No Date)

2. “Are you tired? Because you’ve been running through my mind all day.” *

3. “You are a thief because you stole my heart.” *

4. “I must be a snowflake because I have fallen for you.” *** (This is cute)

5. “I have a place in Miami in case you’re available next weekend.” **

6. “Something is wrong with my cell phone — your number is not in it.” ***** (FOR THE WIN)

7. “Is your Dad an art thief? Because you’re a masterpiece.” **** (Awwwww)

8. “Can you kiss me on the cheek so that I can say a cute girl kissed me tonight?” ***

9. “Someone call the cops because it is illegal to be that good looking!” *

10. “I’ll cook you dinner if you cook me breakfast.” *

11. “People call me John, but you can call me Tonight.”*** (BAHAHAH)

12. “The only way your hair can look any better is on my pillow.”**

13. “I’ve got skittles in my mouth. Want to taste the rainbow?” *** (DANG)

14. “Are you from Tennessee? Because you’re the only ten I see.” *

15. “Nice shoes, let’s bang.” * (huh?!)

16. “Baby, I wear size 14 in men’s shoes.” * (Nah dude)

17. “Tell your boobs to stop staring at my eyes.” * (ew.)

18. “Do you have a map? Cause I just got lost in your eyes.” **

19. “I would buy you a drink, but I would be jealous of the glass.” **** (Hehe)

20. “What are the chances I’ll see you naked tonight?” * (NAH DUDE BOY BYE)