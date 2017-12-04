2% of People Say They Never Do This

This January 2017 photo shows butterscotchy oatmeal cookies in New York. This dessert is from a recipe by Katie Workman. (Sarah Crowder via AP)

What kind of life are these people living?!

It’s national cookie day! To celebrate, here are some facts and figures about cookies.

In a recent poll, 2% of respondents said they never eat cookies! We slightly prefer homemade cookies to store-bought ones, 54% to 46%. 65% of people say they prefer chewy cookies over crunchy ones. 43% of us have opened a package of Oreos and eaten an entire row of them in one sitting. There are 13 Oreos per row, if you’re curious.

I’ve never done that. But I did eat an entire box of Girl Scout Thin Mints in one sitting. I’d strongly suggest against that.

All of that aside, I think it’s time we end the cookie debate once and for all!

Who Has The Best Cookie Chips Ahoy!

Oreo View Results

