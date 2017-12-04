2% of People Say They Never Do This

What kind of life are these people living?!
It’s national cookie day! To celebrate, here are some facts and figures about cookies.
In a recent poll, 2% of respondents said they never eat cookies! We slightly prefer homemade cookies to store-bought ones, 54% to 46%. 65% of people say they prefer chewy cookies over crunchy ones. 43% of us have opened a package of Oreos and eaten an entire row of them in one sitting. There are 13 Oreos per row, if you’re curious.
I’ve never done that. But I did eat an entire box of Girl Scout Thin Mints in one sitting. I’d strongly suggest against that.
All of that aside, I think it’s time we end the cookie debate once and for all!
