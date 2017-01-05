2 People Arrested After Filming Attempted Kidnapping On Facebook Live

We all have a few people who Facebook live WAY Too much! This takes it even to a whole other level. 2 people in Baton Rouge weren’t too hard for police to find after they Facebook Lived an attempted kidnapping and assault!

Tony Green, 23, and Keeston Davis, 25, were quickly arrested when police saw the video of several crimes they just commited on Davis’s Facebook page. The two tried kidnapping a woman by pulling her out of her house. When they failed, they busted out the windows in the home. They then found another man they where looking for and smashed his car, assaulted, and stabbed him…. ALL ON FACEBOOK LIVE!?

HEY GENIUS!! Enjoy the jailhouse live showers for the rest of your life….. because you are a complete moron!