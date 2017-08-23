Guy Builds An Entire Bedroom For His Dog

Doing this for my dog ASAP.

This guy legit cut a huge hole out of his staircase to build his dog his own bedroom!

The dog owner’s brother shared four pictures of the process of building the room from start to finish. He tweeted, “My brother built his dog a separate room in his house!”

The dog’s small room is known as the “cupboard under the stairs“ and it features hardwood floors, a little overhead light, a comfortable bed and some decor hanging from the freshly painted walls.

This is so extra and I love it so much. PUPPERS DESERVES IT.

I feel like a bad dog mom now because I haven’t done this.