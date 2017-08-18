Taylor Swift’s Social Media Wiped Clean

Taylor Swift just broke the internet.

This morning, Taylor Swift wiped ALL of her social media accounts clean. A blank space if you will haha.

We’re pretty sure she wasn’t hacked because her website is black out as well.

All Taylor Swift's social medias are like this.

Is the new era coming or she has been hacked ?? pic.twitter.com/mgElp9n6El — Taylor Swift Now (@TaylorSwiftN0W) August 18, 2017

There’s literally nothing, anywhere.

"Taylor Swift is officially coming! She has blacked out all of her social media-" pic.twitter.com/UtPzLzeCXl — melanie (@swiftqomez) August 18, 2017

Some people pointed out that the blackout came exactly three years after the announcement of her album, 1989.

So either #TaylorSwift has been hacked across the board or we're about to get something special!!!! pic.twitter.com/xb6mjBlVW1 — 📚Candace 📖 (@Candace_P22) August 18, 2017

What if Taylor really did JUST get hacked, and now we all believe she has new music coming? pic.twitter.com/Teo1vh6ZsS — Haus Of Wolfboy (@lustforartpop) August 18, 2017

Ladies and gentlemen, Taylor Swift has broke the Internet. pic.twitter.com/CwxrGtDg2A — Taylor Swift Facts (@TSwiftFCT) August 18, 2017

There’s also word that she has a secret performance set for Good Morning America.

Taylor Swift is set to appear on "Good Morning America" @GMA TOMORROW! #TS6IsComing pic.twitter.com/JNjiNpsGQR — Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) August 18, 2017

We can’t handle this.

She literally is leaving us with a blank space. We can’t shake this off. Maybe she’ll drop new music and fulfill our wildest dreams. #PunsOnPuns