Taylor Swift’s Social Media Wiped Clean
By Chelsea Thomas
Aug 18, 2017 @ 2:31 PM

Taylor Swift just broke the internet.

This morning, Taylor Swift wiped ALL of her social media accounts clean. A blank space if you will haha.

We’re pretty sure she wasn’t hacked because her website is black out as well.

There’s literally nothing, anywhere.

Some people pointed out that the blackout came exactly three years after the announcement of her album, 1989. 

There’s also word that she has a secret performance set for Good Morning America.

We can’t handle this.

She literally is leaving us with a blank space. We can’t shake this off. Maybe she’ll drop new music and fulfill our wildest dreams. #PunsOnPuns

