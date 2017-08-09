Disney Unveils Statue Honoring Boy Killed By Alligator

Walt Disney World unveiled a statue honoring the boy that was killed by an alligator at the resort in Orlando last year.

Disney World officials installed the lighthouse sculpture as a symbol of the Lane Thomas Foundation and placed it near where the 2-year-old boy died.

Disney added the reptile warning signs near its waterways and constructed a boulder wall along the edge of the lagoon in the months later.

In recognition of National Lighthouse Day, please see the lighthouse created to honor our loving boy Lane. 💙 Posted by Lane Thomas Foundation on Monday, August 7, 2017

Very sweet way to honor this sweet boy.