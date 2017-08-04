If You Want a Happy Girlfriend, Do What This Guys Did!
By Chelsea Thomas
|
Aug 4, 2017 @ 12:44 PM

Seriously in love with this guy. He’s a relationship genius when it comes to getting your significant other gifts that they actually want.

Pro tip #1 :

Anything a girl wants/dreams of having one day is on PINTEREST. I promise you.

So when this guy posted on Twitter asking about Pinterest:

this angel of a human responded with:

Let me just lay this out for you. This man, made a secret account on Pinterest, so he could follow his wife to make sure he gets her exactly what she wants when he buys her gifts. WHERE CAN I FIND ONE OF YOU?!?!?!

Smart GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

So of course people freaked out:

Guys (single or in a relationship) write that ish down and DO IT. You can all thank me later.    🙂

Xo – Chelsea

 

