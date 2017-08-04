If You Want a Happy Girlfriend, Do What This Guys Did!

Seriously in love with this guy. He’s a relationship genius when it comes to getting your significant other gifts that they actually want.

Pro tip #1 :

Anything a girl wants/dreams of having one day is on PINTEREST. I promise you.

So when this guy posted on Twitter asking about Pinterest:

Is Pinterest still around? I've never figured out what to use it for. — deray mckesson (@deray) July 29, 2017

this angel of a human responded with:

I have a secret account that follows my wife's. She has no clue how I always get her what she wants. https://t.co/jfdaKpPe7B — Jay from Boston (@CapricornKing_) July 29, 2017

Let me just lay this out for you. This man, made a secret account on Pinterest, so he could follow his wife to make sure he gets her exactly what she wants when he buys her gifts. WHERE CAN I FIND ONE OF YOU?!?!?!

So of course people freaked out:

whoa! You sir, are winning at life. And, I'll dm you my husband's info. Do me a favor and let him know this is a thing. — Ter-Bear (@tchoyland) July 29, 2017

You win best husband award of every year pic.twitter.com/mFE2xPJk7s — ☀Αθηνα (@athinamaeyor) July 31, 2017

Guys (single or in a relationship) write that ish down and DO IT. You can all thank me later. 🙂

