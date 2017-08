After cancelling the remaining dates on his tour, Justin Bieber has come out with a statement explaining his decision to do so on Instagram.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 2, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

The grammatical and punctuation errors are making my OCD go crazy but he says at the end, “I THINK THERES SOMETHING SPECIAL ABOUT IMPERFECTIONS!!” haha. Oh Biebs.