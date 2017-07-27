Jesus Or Girl From The Ring?! What Do You Think?!

Everyone here at the station has a different opinion as to what this rock looks like…

A woman from Georgia was going to the mall when she saw this stained image on a rock with an arrow on the road pointing directly at it.

The picture has gone viral because she claims that it’s Jesus.

“I just looked up to my right on the side of the road and I saw Jesus,” she said. She also said, “I felt so stupid. I made fun of people who saw Jesus in potatoes, and on the wall and in the sky.” Now, she said she understands. “I’m one of those people.” After seeing the rock, Bonita said her spirit was uplifted.

THAT DOES NOT LOOK LIKE JESUS TO ME YA’LL. That rock 1000% looks like the girl from the Ring!!

Here’s a close-up:

I mean I suppose it could look like a version of Jesus that REALLY needs a hair cut.

My vote is on the ring girl. Kelly thinks it’s Jesus.

What do you think?!