Justin Bieber Cancels The Rest Of His Tour

Justin Bieber has canceled the remainder of his Purpose World Tour with just 15 shows left.

The tour kicked off in March 2016 and Justin has already played nearly 150 dates around the world. He was set to do nine shows in North America at some of the biggest stadiums in the U.S. and Canada, as well as six shows in Asia. China had recently banned him due to past bad behavior. A rep said, “Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them.”

When someone pulls remaining dates of a tour, it means they would have done real damage to themselves if they kept going. 1/2 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) July 24, 2017

We've lost so many great artists lately. I give Justin 👍🏼👍🏼 for realizing it was time to call it. You should too. 2/2 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) July 24, 2017

