Disney dropped a juicy nugget on us at the D23 Expo in Anaheim….Will Smith has officially been cast to play Genie in Guy Ritchie’s upcoming live-action remake of Aladdin.

There are some newcomers playing Aladdin and Princess Jasmine. The guy playing Aladdin is currently one of the stars of Amazon’s Jack Ryan. The girl playing Jasmine was the Pink Ranger in the Power Rangers reboot.

