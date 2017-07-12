Science Just Proved That Drinking Coffee Makes You Live Longer

So I would like an apology from anyone who ever got on my for drinking too much coffee. I’ll wait….

I’m not sure anyone needs ANOTHER reason to drink coffee . . . our current reason of “it’s the only thing making me a functional member of society” seems strong enough. But here you go anyway.

According to two new studies that included a total of more than 700,000 people in 17 different countries, people who drink coffee live longer than people who don’t. HECK TO THE YES.

The researchers believe it’s all thanks to the antioxidants in coffee, not even the caffeine . . . because even decaf drinkers lived longer than other people.

So can we say for SURE that coffee is good for you? A professor at Johns Hopkins University says he’s not willing to go THAT far yet, but, quote, “the basic idea is that we are increasingly reassured that coffee is not harmful.”

I’ll take it. #TeamCoffee