You may not even know about the original movie starring Kevin Bacon 25 years ago…but Syfy is developing a television reboot of the cinematic masterpiece that is “Tremors”. And Kevin Bacon will be back in his role!

“Tremors” was about these huge killer Graboid worms back in the small town of Perfection, Nevada. Their only hope is once again Kevin Bacon’s character, but this time he’ll have to overcome age, alcohol and a delusional hero complex.

