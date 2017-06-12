Beyonce Threatens To Sue A 15-year-old

Beyoncé has threatened a fan account on Twitter, Beyoncecapital, with a lawsuit if they do not stop production of Beyoncé inspired merch and close down their online store. Here’s the thing…it’s owned by a 15-year-old. The document states:

BTW…Beyonce’s dad, Matthew Knowles, was giving a speech at Howard University and revealed she’s not great at public speaking. He talked about knowing your artists’ weaknesses.

He said, “Everybody thinks that they’re the greatest and they should. We as a label executives, we have to know the limitations of the artists. I can tell you all my artists, the limitations. See, I would never have Beyoncé up here public speaking. She’s not good at it. Solange was just at Yale. She’s incredible at it. But I know all of my artists’ weakness. They all have weaknesses.”