Big Brother Acting Out a Bedtime Story Is Sibling Goals

Sending this to my brothers ASAP to show them how they should have treated their princess of a sister growing up…..

One night, a dad in Michigan caught his 14 year-old son, Logan, telling his two year-old brother, Peyton, a bedtime story. He made the story come to life by using all of his stuffed animal toys.

Logan starts off with, “one time there was a monkey! Hello I’m monkey!” He continued on like that until he was holding pretty much every stuffed animal Peyton owned. Logan had no idea his dad was filming him the whole time.

Legit cutest flipping thing I have ever seen. If this kid doesn’t have a girlfriend now, he will soon.