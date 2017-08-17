12 Dead and 80 Hurt in Barcelona Terror Attack

A van in Barcelona jumped the sidewalk and began swerving to as it plowed into tourists and residents.

In the deadliest terror attack seen on Spanish soil since 2004, 12 people have been killed, 80 of them injured and 15 of those seriously injured. In 2004, Al-Qaeda inspired bombers killed 192 people in a coordinated attack on Madrid’s train system.

On Thursday afternoon, a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district of Barceolona and began swerving to hit residents and tourists.

A few short hours after the attack, Catalan police tweeted:

“We have arrested one man and we are treating him as a terrorist.”

Shortly thereafter, an image of the suspect was tweeted.

BREAKING — Catalan police identify perpetrator of Barcelona terrorist attack as Driss Oukabir https://t.co/yx09jsAnmE pic.twitter.com/WTjyISUkN7 — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) August 17, 2017

