1,000 Breweries Brewing the Same Beer Together To Help Wildfire Victims

This is pretty amazing.

Sierra Nevada is leading to charge to gather over 1,000 breweries to brew the same IPA to help California wildfire victims.

“We know that the rebuilding process will take time, but we’re in this for the long haul,” founder Ken Grossman says. “Our hope is to get Resilience IPA in taprooms all over the country to create a solid start for our community’s future.” The brewer was hoping to get 500 other breweries on board to make Resilience IPA, but have been “absolutely blown away” by the response.

We will drink with you.

 

