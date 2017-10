Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, announces features of the new iPhone X at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

When iOS 11.1 drops, iPhone users are going to be bombarded with more than 100 new Emoji.

I’m convinced that sooner or later, we will no longer need to type actual words to people in a text message. Rather, our conversations will be had with just a series of emojis. Apple is getting ready to drop 100 new ones on us. I kinda dig the direction they’re going too! Check out the video below to see a preview of some of the new ones.