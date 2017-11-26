10 Ways To Save Money On Christmas Shopping

FILE - This Oct. 24, 2016, file photo shows dollar bills in New York. After years of paying next to nothing on deposits, much to the determent of savers everywhere, banks are starting to pay higher amounts in interest on the money people deposit with them. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Christmas shopping can get expensive, especially if you have a lot of people to shop for. Here are 10 ways to save this holiday season.

Search Online For Promo Codes and Coupon Codes

Most online retailers give shoppers the option of entering promo or coupon codes at checkout to give you the best price for an item. A lot of these could be ploys to get you to drop some dough in their online store, so do your research. Check Coupons.com before you shop Gift Cards and Ebates

Here’s a neat little trick. Check out Giftcardgranny for discounted gift cards for online stores you plan to shop from. Then, try shopping through Ebates.com for even deeper discounts and rebates! Stash Your Cash In Advance

Most banks and credit unions now offer members the option of starting a separate account for the express purpose of saving money. Put a little aside from each pay check throughout the year so you know what you have to work with when it comes time for shopping. Also, ask your financial institution if they offer purchase round-ups! If your bank or credit union doesn’t offer that, check out THIS site for apps that do it. Start Shopping Early

You don’t necessarily have to wait for the holiday shopping season to start shopping! If you happen to hear someone mention something they’d like, make a note of it and buy it when you see it on sale! You’ll just need a good hiding spot in the house and resist the desire to give it to them early as a “just because” gift. Do Your Research

Most retailers are so anxious to get your business and your money that they will often times match or beat a competitor’s price. Search for a particular item in a variety of places online, print the item description and price and then take it with you! Most retail sales people are given clearance to price match up to a certain percent or dollar figure. DIY

If you have a skill that lends itself to creating things with your hands, then use those skills to MAKE things for those you care about. A hand-made gift from the heart will always leave a longer lasting impression than one you paid for at a big box store. Don’t Be Afraid To Shop Late

Sometimes, the big box stores will order a lot more of something than they will actually sell. They do this in anticipation of a big rush on a certain item. If that item is still on the shelves in the last few days before Christmas, they’ll be more apt to mark it down a ton in the hopes of just getting it off the shelf and out of the store. Black Friday (Only For The Brave)

If you’re patient and tolerant enough to brave the mob and join in the chaos of Black Friday, you’ll definitely find some deals. But, get a head start! Check out Blackfriday.org! They compile a gargantuan list of sales, deals and discount offers. Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday has become a MUST for those that wish to get a great deal without leaving the house. Amazon has HUGE Cyber Monday deals and if you’re a Prime member, you can get free or reduced shipping on the items you purchase. Also, most online retailers offer free shipping if you spend a certain amount. But, be careful! Don’t spend more than you’re comfortable with just to score free shipping. Don’t Shop At All

Yeah, it can be embarrassing to admit that you can’t afford Christmas this year. But if you’re strapped for cash, it’s not wise to open a line of credit for the sake of purchasing things for people. Be honest with your friends and family and suggest you just exchange cards, or have dinner. At the end of the day, things are just things. People will remember you for the person you are, not for what you buy them.

I hope this helps you out this shopping season!